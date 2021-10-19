Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 14.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.66B, closed the last trade at $26.47 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -0.38% off its 52-week high price of $26.57 and 65.96% above the 52-week low of $9.01. The 3-month trading volume is 6.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 5.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the CCJ stock price touched $26.47 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved 97.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 17.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.34, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.62 while the price target rests at a high of $29.96. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.1% from current levels.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.62%, compared to 18.00% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $313.33 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -171.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.79%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.44% with a share float percentage of 64.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 555 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.25 million shares worth more than $388.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $295.65 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 12.61 million shares of worth $241.81 million while later fund manager owns 9.88 million shares of worth $214.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.