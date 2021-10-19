Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 5.11% Stock Price Incline

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the last trade at $9.26 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The ASTR stock price is -142.66% off its 52-week high price of $22.47 and 20.73% above the 52-week low of $7.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the ASTR stock price touched $9.26 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Astra Space Inc. shares have moved -8.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) have changed -3.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.81% from current levels.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.07% with a share float percentage of 5.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astra Space Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company.