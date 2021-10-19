Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Has Fallen -0.70%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.11M, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The AEHL stock price is -172.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.70 and 37.1% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Sporting -0.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the AEHL stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 28.72%. Year-to-date, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares have moved 14.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) have changed -0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168.00 while the price target rests at a high of $168.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5836.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5836.4% from current levels.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.60% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.20% over the past 5 years.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.99% with a share float percentage of 10.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 52912.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 40068.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.