An In-Depth Look At The Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.28M, closed the last trade at $3.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -12.43% during that session. The ENZ stock price is -46.53% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 45.62% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.79K shares.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

Sporting -12.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the ENZ stock price touched $3.31 or saw a rise of 16.41%. Year-to-date, Enzo Biochem Inc. shares have moved 31.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) have changed -8.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -66.16% from current levels.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.00% over the past 5 years.

ENZ Dividends

Enzo Biochem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.91% with a share float percentage of 62.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enzo Biochem Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 5.18 million shares worth more than $17.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.44 million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.58% shares in the company for having 2.7 million shares of worth $7.89 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $8.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.38% of company’s outstanding stock.