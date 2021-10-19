An In-Depth Look At Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 3.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.17B, closed the last trade at $48.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The RUN stock price is -107.59% off its 52-week high price of $100.93 and 23.04% above the 52-week low of $37.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the RUN stock price touched $48.62 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc. shares have moved -29.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed 8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.10 while the price target rests at a high of $91.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -87.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.2% from current levels.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunrun Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.33%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -103.60% and 97.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.00%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $414.1 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $415.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $209.76 million and $320.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 97.40% for the current quarter and 29.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -684.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.82%.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.13% with a share float percentage of 99.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 716 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.06 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 11.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacific Select Fund-Technology Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 6.42 million shares of worth $287.02 million while later fund manager owns 6.37 million shares of worth $355.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.