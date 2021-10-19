-4.55% Fall Drives PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 4.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.33M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The PED stock price is -108.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 44.64% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Sporting -4.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the PED stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, PEDEVCO Corp. shares have moved 11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) have changed 14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 33800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 51.35% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.50% over the past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 10.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PEDEVCO Corp. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $0.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.