36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.52M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The KRKR stock price is -431.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the KRKR stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) have changed -15.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.86 while the price target rests at a high of $38.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2328.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2328.75% from the levels at last check today.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.58 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 36Kr Holdings Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 51100.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.