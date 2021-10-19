2.43% Gain Drives SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has a beta value of 3.87 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.37M, closed the recent trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The WORX stock price is -164.55% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 47.09% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 4.72 million shares.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the WORX stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 17.11%. Year-to-date, SCWorx Corp. shares have moved 37.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) have changed -20.60%.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.20% over the past 5 years.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.99% with a share float percentage of 2.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 51712.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89978.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 37411.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.