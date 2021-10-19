-0.49 Fall Turns Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 28.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.74M, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The NAKD stock price is -407.46% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 89.55% above the 52-week low of $0.07. The 3-month trading volume is 55.29 million shares.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the NAKD stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Naked Brand Group Limited shares have moved 248.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) have changed 14.04%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.00% over the past 5 years.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naked Brand Group Limited having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.