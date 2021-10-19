0.10 Gain Turns BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $571.93M, closed the last trade at $9.73 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The BTCM stock price is -259.71% off its 52-week high price of $35.00 and 73.79% above the 52-week low of $2.55. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/18/21 when the BTCM stock price touched $9.73 or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, BIT Mining Limited shares have moved 8.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have changed -12.03%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $87.89 while the price target rests at a high of $87.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -803.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -803.29% from current levels.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.36% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 65.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.14% with a share float percentage of 10.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIT Mining Limited having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $27.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, SC China Holding Ltd held 5.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.09 million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $5.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $3.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.