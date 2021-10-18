XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has seen 17.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.71B, closed the last trade at $42.79 per share which meant it gained $3.4 on the day or 8.63% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -74.08% off its 52-week high price of $74.49 and 56.77% above the 52-week low of $18.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 8.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the XPEV stock price touched $42.79 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -0.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 13.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $338.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $161.56 while the price target rests at a high of $465.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -987.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -277.56% from current levels.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.67%, compared to 24.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.80% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 212.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $779.98 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $892.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $306.61 million and $443.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 154.40% for the current quarter and 101.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -4.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.82%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.95% with a share float percentage of 27.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coatue Management, LLC with over 10.38 million shares worth more than $444.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Coatue Management, LLC held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 10.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $444.55 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 6.58 million shares of worth $240.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.83 million shares of worth $121.36 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.