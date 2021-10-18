Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Forecast To Gain 64.68% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $765.51M, closed the last trade at $4.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The XOS stock price is -241.88% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and 9.19% above the 52-week low of $4.25. The 3-month trading volume is 902.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xos Inc. (XOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the XOS stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Xos Inc. shares have moved -53.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) have changed -31.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -220.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.68% from current levels.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.63% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.48 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.85% with a share float percentage of 58.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xos Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Powell Investment Advisors, LLC with over 35000.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 35000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 25177.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 10314.0 shares of worth $47753.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.