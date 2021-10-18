Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)’s 31.11% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 4.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.28M, closed the last trade at $5.90 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 31.11% during that session. The HX stock price is 20.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 79.15% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 250.64K shares.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Sporting 31.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the HX stock price touched $5.90 or saw a rise of 9.79%. Year-to-date, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares have moved 138.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 107.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) have changed 249.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 21090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.54% from current levels.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 321.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.18 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.70% over the past 5 years.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.19% with a share float percentage of 2.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xiaobai Maimai Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 25276.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40820.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.