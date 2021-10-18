What Is So Great About TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)?

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.60M, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -9.06% during that session. The TGA stock price is -31.03% off its 52-week high price of $3.42 and 85.82% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Sporting -9.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the TGA stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 23.68%. Year-to-date, TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares have moved 171.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) have changed 31.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 12940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.01 while the price target rests at a high of $4.01. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.64% from current levels.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.48% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.44 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2017. Year-ago sales stood $19.79 million and $20.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.40% for the current quarter and 116.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 50.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.14%.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.14% with a share float percentage of 23.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransGlobe Energy Corporation having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.28 million shares worth more than $12.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.76 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $6.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.