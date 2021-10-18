What Caused Electromedical Technologies (EMED) Stock to Rise Nearly 22%?

Electromedical Technologies, Inc (OTCQB:EMED) closed up 21.47% to $0.142 in the last trading session. During the session, EMED traded between $0.1169 and $0.1420, while 2.86M shares exchanged hands. Since the EMED stock increased in the absence of recent news, there may be some reasons to think that recent developments will provide additional information.

How has EMED been doing recently?

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Arizona-based company Electromedical Technologies manufactures bioelectronic medical devices for the treatment of chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain. In conjunction with University collaboration agreements, EMED seeks to define the effects of electro-modulation on the human body through a comprehensive program of research. The goal of EMED is to reduce pain and improve human wellbeing by studying how electrical fields impact cell signaling and how viruses are assembled and immune responses. In its current FDA cleared indications, EMED’s products are intended to relieve chronic acute pain related to trauma and surgery.

Electromedical Technologies announced last month that it passed the ISO 13485:2016 recertification audit for Medical Devices and Quality Management Systems. As a result of this designation, EMED’s facility meets all of the requirements for design and manufacturing of medical devices.

ISO 13485:2016 certification, an internationally recognized standard of quality and safety for the medical device industry, affirms EMED’s commitment to the highest quality standards at all stages of the manufacturing process.

As part of Phase 2 of prototype construction, EMED is testing the overall efficacy and product integration of the new WellnessPro POD.

This phase is scheduled for completion later this Fall.

The device will be submitted for FDA approval with a 510(k) medical device submission once it has been completed.

With the WellnessPro POD, retail customers seeking non-opioid treatment of chronic pain will have the opportunity to use a new, smaller, professional grade wearable device with the flagship WellnessPro+.

How does this benefit EMED?

With the ISO 13485 recertification, Electromedical Technologies (EMED) has successfully demonstrated its quality control procedures and its innovation. The company’s mission is to design and manufacture the most effective and non-invasive bioelectronic devices for pain sufferers seeking alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Patients suffering from chronic or acute pain have had a more difficult time managing their conditions during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the opioid crisis is getting worse. As an alternative to painkillers that uses physics instead of drugs, EMED’s offerings are ideal.