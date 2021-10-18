What Are The Chances Of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Being A Good Investment?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the recent trade at $12.55 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 6.87% during that session. The ARLP stock price is 2.23% off its 52-week high price of $12.27 and 79.04% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 540.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Sporting 6.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the ARLP stock price touched $12.55 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares have moved 162.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have changed 18.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -39.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 28.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.29% from the levels at last check today.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 101.37% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $417.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $423 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -132.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.83%.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.42% with a share float percentage of 26.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Resource Partners L.P. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC with over 5.49 million shares worth more than $39.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnolia Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.67 million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Two Roads Shared Tr-Conductor Global Equity Value Fd. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.