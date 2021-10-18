Wall Street Was Disappointed By Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s -2.48% Stock Price Decline

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.10M, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -71.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 75.13% above the 52-week low of $0.49. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -2.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the CYBN stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 8.37%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc. shares have moved 32.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -11.66%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.54 while the price target rests at a high of $11.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -505.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -181.22% from current levels.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.83%, compared to 7.00% for the industry.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 3.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 47000.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 35100.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76869.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 92147.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.