TMC the metals company Inc. Shares Are Up -62.83% Since The Beginning Of The Year

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has seen 7.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $814.49M, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The TMC stock price is -314.82% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 9.43% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.00 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the TMC stock price touched $3.71 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved -65.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed -70.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -546.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -439.08% from current levels.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.00% for the industry.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.34% with a share float percentage of 18.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Powell Investment Advisors, LLC with over 34000.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.