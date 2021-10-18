TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.52B, closed the recent trade at $7.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The FTI stock price is -36.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 48.66% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the FTI stock price touched $7.85 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 6.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 10.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.10 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.77% from the levels at last check today.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -135.00%, compared to 26.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.50% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.34 billion and $3.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.00% for the current quarter and -51.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.09% with a share float percentage of 92.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 464 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 25.13 million shares worth more than $194.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 24.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.43 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 13.17 million shares of worth $119.22 million while later fund manager owns 7.16 million shares of worth $61.48 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.