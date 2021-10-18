Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Shares Are Down -6.67% YTD

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.19M, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 13.38% during that session. The STAB stock price is -240.68% off its 52-week high price of $10.97 and 34.47% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 161.52K shares.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Sporting 13.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the STAB stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 16.36%. Year-to-date, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -6.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) have changed 0.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 32150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1142.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1142.24% from current levels.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.98% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.90% over the past 5 years.

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.88% with a share float percentage of 4.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Statera Biopharma Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with over 42000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is iShares Micro Cap ETF, with the holding of over 16943.0 shares as of Jul 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72854.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.