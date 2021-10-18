Shares Of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Loss -18.56% In A Month

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.55M, closed the last trade at $12.33 per share which meant it lost -$1.27 on the day or -9.34% during that session. The PDSB stock price is -44.77% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 84.83% above the 52-week low of $1.87. The 3-month trading volume is 479.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Sporting -9.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the PDSB stock price touched $12.33 or saw a rise of 16.69%. Year-to-date, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have moved 476.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have changed -18.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -102.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.65% from current levels.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 137.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.71%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.00% and -16.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.40% over the past 5 years.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.92% with a share float percentage of 26.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDS Biotechnology Corporation having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $18.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 5.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.09 million and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $8.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $3.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.