Shares Of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Inclined 7.93% In One Month

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.35 and has seen 10.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 8.30% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -83.71% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 90.42% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 million shares.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting 8.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the HIVE stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 65.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed 7.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.8% from current levels.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.67%, compared to 10.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The other major institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.04 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.