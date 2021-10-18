Redwire Corporation (RDW) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $650.26M, closed the last trade at $10.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -5.96% during that session. The RDW stock price is -30.15% off its 52-week high price of $13.34 and 14.34% above the 52-week low of $8.78. The 3-month trading volume is 654.97K shares.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Sporting -5.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the RDW stock price touched $10.25 or saw a rise of 20.17%. Year-to-date, Redwire Corporation shares have moved -1.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) have changed -7.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -46.34% from current levels.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.49% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.01% with a share float percentage of 72.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwire Corporation having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company.