Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Falls -1.60%, Causing Bears To Lose

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.82M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.60% during that session. The PLX stock price is -470.73% off its 52-week high price of $7.02 and 7.32% above the 52-week low of $1.14. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting -1.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the PLX stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 3.91%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -66.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed -6.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -794.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -794.31% from current levels.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -168.18%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and -1,000.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $13.56 million and $19.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.10% for the current quarter and -56.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -168.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.89% with a share float percentage of 14.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.86 million shares worth more than $3.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 4.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.75 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.