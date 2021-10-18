Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD): What Are The Positives?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.85B, closed the recent trade at $95.47 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The PDD stock price is -122.69% off its 52-week high price of $212.60 and 22.36% above the 52-week low of $74.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the PDD stock price touched $95.47 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved -47.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -5.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $881.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $570.02 while the price target rests at a high of $1387.72. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1353.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -497.07% from the levels at last check today.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 172.83%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -160.00% and 1,350.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 80.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.1 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.92% with a share float percentage of 28.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 27.45 million shares worth more than $3.49 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 billion and represent 1.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 4.9 million shares of worth $622.8 million while later fund manager owns 4.01 million shares of worth $536.74 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.