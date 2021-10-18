Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum – Marketing Sentinel
Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.89B, closed the recent trade at $76.58 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -1.44% during that session. The PENN stock price is -85.43% off its 52-week high price of $142.00 and 31.98% above the 52-week low of $52.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Sporting -1.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the PENN stock price touched $76.58 or saw a rise of 4.05%. Year-to-date, Penn National Gaming Inc. shares have moved -10.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed 2.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -82.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.52% from the levels at last check today.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Penn National Gaming Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 164.40%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 billion and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.50% for the current quarter and 44.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.33% over the past 5 years.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.94% with a share float percentage of 89.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn National Gaming Inc. having a total of 751 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.88 million shares worth more than $2.19 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 6.25 million shares of worth $654.73 million while later fund manager owns 4.51 million shares of worth $473.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.

