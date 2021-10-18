Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Must Drop -177.78% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.49M, closed the last trade at $4.25 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The ORPH stock price is -1729.88% off its 52-week high price of $77.77 and 11.06% above the 52-week low of $3.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the ORPH stock price touched $4.25 or saw a rise of 22.59%. Year-to-date, Orphazyme A/S shares have moved -60.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) have changed -7.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.53, which means that the shares’ value could drop -177.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 51.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.47% from current levels.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orphazyme A/S shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -105.85%, compared to 7.00% for the industry.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.25% with a share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orphazyme A/S having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $1.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.