Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.80% Stock Price Gain

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.39 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the last trade at $15.29 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.80% during that session. The OII stock price is -19.03% off its 52-week high price of $18.20 and 78.09% above the 52-week low of $3.35. The 3-month trading volume is 788.08K shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 1.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the OII stock price touched $15.29 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International Inc. shares have moved 92.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 17.71%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.74%, compared to 26.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $485.42 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $462.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $418.46 million and $424.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.00% for the current quarter and 9.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.00% over the past 5 years.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 92.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.98 million shares worth more than $279.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 18.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.0 million and represent 11.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 6.64 million shares of worth $88.49 million while later fund manager owns 5.96 million shares of worth $79.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.97% of company’s outstanding stock.