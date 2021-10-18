MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) Shares Gain $3.34 After Investor Confidence Raised

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $597.76M, closed the recent trade at $17.62 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 23.39% during that session. The MGTX stock price is -4.71% off its 52-week high price of $18.45 and 34.17% above the 52-week low of $11.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62180.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

Sporting 23.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the MGTX stock price touched $17.62 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares have moved -5.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have changed 9.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -212.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.56% from the levels at last check today.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.22%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -112.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.41 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 6.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

MGTX Dividends

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.88% with a share float percentage of 72.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MeiraGTx Holdings plc having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $100.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 15.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 4.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.21 million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $11.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $7.34 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.