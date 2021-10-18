LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Shares Have Inclined 41.79% Year To Date

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 62.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.62M, closed the last trade at $4.75 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 38.08% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -289.47% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 44.42% above the 52-week low of $2.64. The 3-month trading volume is 974.11K shares.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Sporting 38.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the LMFA stock price touched $4.75 or saw a rise of 17.39%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America Inc. shares have moved 41.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed 8.94%.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.30% over the past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.67% with a share float percentage of 15.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99643.0 shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 77588.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 76815.0 shares of worth $0.4 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.