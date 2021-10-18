Investor Confidence Shakens After Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Share Prices Gain $0.39

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.60M, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 16.67% during that session. The MFH stock price is -381.32% off its 52-week high price of $13.14 and 22.71% above the 52-week low of $2.11. The 3-month trading volume is 282.90K shares.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Sporting 16.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the MFH stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares have moved -10.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) have changed 5.81%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 68.90% over the past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.52% with a share float percentage of 2.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 78500.0 shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 40894.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 19600.0 shares of worth $60172.0 while later fund manager owns 3066.0 shares of worth $9412.0 as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.