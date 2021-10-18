Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.09M, closed the last trade at $3.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The GROM stock price is -406.49% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 74.03% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 million shares.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the GROM stock price touched $3.85 or saw a rise of 24.21%. Year-to-date, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares have moved 118.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) have changed 65.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.10 while the price target rests at a high of $9.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -136.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -136.36% from current levels.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.20% over the past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.98% with a share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grom Social Enterprises Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 39425.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 17874.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62559.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.