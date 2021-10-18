IAMGOLD Corporation Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 5.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $2.84 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The IAG stock price is -42.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.06 and 23.94% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the IAG stock price touched $2.84 or saw a fall of -0.35%. Year-to-date, IAMGOLD Corporation shares have moved -25.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have changed 18.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.45 while the price target rests at a high of $4.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.73% from the levels at last check today.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IAMGOLD Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -105.26%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $301.19 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $294.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $260.5 million and $274.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.60% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 110.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.95%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.39% with a share float percentage of 63.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 47.42 million shares worth more than $141.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 41.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.08 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 22.8 million shares of worth $82.54 million while later fund manager owns 21.02 million shares of worth $76.11 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.41% of company’s outstanding stock.