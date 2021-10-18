Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT): What Makes The Stock Good?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 36.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the last trade at $12.22 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 15.72% during that session. The HUT stock price is -6.38% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and 93.94% above the 52-week low of $0.74. The 3-month trading volume is 8.15 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting 15.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the HUT stock price touched $12.22 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have moved 344.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed 34.29%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.98% from current levels.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 126.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.10% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.86% with a share float percentage of 13.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $13.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 1.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd, with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.69 million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.74% shares in the company for having 7.77 million shares of worth $65.24 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $9.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.