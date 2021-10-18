How Will TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Perform In Months To Come?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.06M, closed the recent trade at $9.05 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 12.28% during that session. The TRMD stock price is -12.27% off its 52-week high price of $10.16 and 29.83% above the 52-week low of $6.35. The 3-month trading volume is 21.55K shares.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) trade information

Sporting 12.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the TRMD stock price touched $9.05 or saw a rise of 9.14%. Year-to-date, TORM plc shares have moved 14.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) have changed 3.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.69. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.6% from the levels at last check today.

TORM plc (TRMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.82% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $175.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $163.7 million and $105.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.00% for the current quarter and 67.20% for the next.

TRMD Dividends

TORM plc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.95 at a share yield of 11.79%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.71% with a share float percentage of 72.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TORM plc having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 1.55 million shares worth more than $13.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FIL LTD held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.21 million and represent 2.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree International Small Cap Dividend Fd and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend Fd. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $4.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $2.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.