How Will Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Perform In Months To Come?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.80M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The SDPI stock price is -75.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 70.59% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 2.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the SDPI stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 16.05%. Year-to-date, Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares have moved 124.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) have changed 67.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.30, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.30 while the price target rests at a high of $1.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 4.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.41% from current levels.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 70.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.85%, compared to 21.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.42 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.60% over the past 5 years.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.07% with a share float percentage of 9.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superior Drilling Products Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.