How Is The Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $424.04M, closed the recent trade at $17.00 per share which meant it gained $2.87 on the day or 20.33% during that session. The AVTE stock price is -73.12% off its 52-week high price of $29.43 and 32.94% above the 52-week low of $11.40. The 3-month trading volume is 117.37K shares.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

Sporting 20.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the AVTE stock price touched $17.00 or saw a rise of 22.02%. Year-to-date, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -38.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) have changed -33.29%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.29% with a share float percentage of 83.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.26 million shares worth more than $188.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 33.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 3.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.81 million and represent 15.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $7.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $4.89 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.