How Is Albertsons Companies Inc.(NYSE: ACI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.23B, closed the recent trade at $28.94 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The ACI stock price is -17.8% off its 52-week high price of $34.09 and 51.97% above the 52-week low of $13.90. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the ACI stock price touched $28.94 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Albertsons Companies Inc. shares have moved 62.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have changed -5.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.89% from the levels at last check today.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Albertsons Companies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.78%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -24.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.81 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -11.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.60%.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.63% with a share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albertsons Companies Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. with over 151.82 million shares worth more than $2.98 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. held 32.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP, with the holding of over 58.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 12.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree U. S. Mid Cap Dividend Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 4.13 million shares of worth $78.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $17.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.