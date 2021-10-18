eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Surprises Wall Street With 1.89% Stock Price Gain

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has a beta value of 2.99 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.98B, closed the last trade at $48.59 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The EXPI stock price is -85.22% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $20.01. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the EXPI stock price touched $48.59 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, eXp World Holdings Inc. shares have moved 53.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have changed 6.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.77% from current levels.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eXp World Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.48%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $991.69 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $928.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $564.02 million and $609.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 75.80% for the current quarter and 52.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 369.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.57% with a share float percentage of 46.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.32 million shares worth more than $361.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.91 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.83% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $105.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $71.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.