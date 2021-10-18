Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has seen 6.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.84B, closed the recent trade at $288.92 per share which meant it gained $8.31 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The COIN stock price is -48.67% off its 52-week high price of $429.54 and 28.01% above the 52-week low of $208.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the COIN stock price touched $288.92 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved -14.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 15.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $375.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $220.00 while the price target rests at a high of $743.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -157.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.85% from the levels at last check today.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.73% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 519.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 66.30%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.87% with a share float percentage of 29.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 4.33 million shares of worth $985.83 million while later fund manager owns 3.4 million shares of worth $861.91 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.