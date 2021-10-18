Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Shares Gain $0.07 After Investor Confidence Raised

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.00M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.60% during that session. The CCNC stock price is -780.3% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.77. The 3-month trading volume is 486.79K shares.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Sporting 5.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the CCNC stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares have moved -31.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) have changed -7.69%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.36% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.60% over the past 5 years.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 29 and June 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.70% with a share float percentage of 10.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Code Chain New Continent Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.