Can Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 3.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.61M, closed the recent trade at $2.68 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 19.86% during that session. The EVOL stock price is -110.07% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 62.69% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.95K shares.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

Sporting 19.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the EVOL stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Evolving Systems Inc. shares have moved 13.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) have changed 5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -161.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -161.19% from the levels at last check today.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost 0.00% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.32 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 106.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

EVOL Dividends

Evolving Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.55% with a share float percentage of 29.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolving Systems Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.83 million shares worth more than $2.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.93 million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 93207.0 shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 88400.0 shares of worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.