Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 13.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.97B, closed the last trade at $26.89 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The BKR stock price is 0.19% off its 52-week high price of $26.84 and 52.29% above the 52-week low of $12.83. The 3-month trading volume is 8.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the BKR stock price touched $26.89 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, Baker Hughes Company shares have moved 28.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) have changed 10.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.10 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.53% from current levels.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baker Hughes Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.90%, compared to 26.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 425.00% and 542.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.33 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.05 billion and $5.5 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.50% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.10% over the past 5 years.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next earnings report on October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.09% with a share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 841 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Electric Company with over 267.75 million shares worth more than $6.12 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, General Electric Company held 32.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 86.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 billion and represent 10.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.54% shares in the company for having 45.91 million shares of worth $1.05 billion while later fund manager owns 36.38 million shares of worth $772.61 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.39% of company’s outstanding stock.