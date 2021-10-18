An In-Depth Look At The DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has seen 19.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.03B, closed the last trade at $48.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -54.7% off its 52-week high price of $74.38 and 27.41% above the 52-week low of $34.90. The 3-month trading volume is 11.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the DKNG stock price touched $48.08 or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 3.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -19.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.73% from current levels.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.13%, compared to 21.40% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -668.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.60% with a share float percentage of 66.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 857 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.78 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 19.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 10.8 million shares of worth $520.18 million while later fund manager owns 7.92 million shares of worth $413.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.