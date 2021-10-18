3.72 Gain Turns RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.10M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The REDU stock price is -876.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.32 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $0.59. The 3-month trading volume is 389.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Sporting 3.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/15/21 when the REDU stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares have moved -87.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have changed -4.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.90 while the price target rests at a high of $2.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -286.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -286.67% from current levels.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.73% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.14 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -192.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.57%.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.05% with a share float percentage of 13.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RISE Education Cayman Ltd having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.12 million shares worth more than $8.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.48 million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 9767.0 shares of worth $8670.0 while later fund manager owns 8598.0 shares of worth $10403.0 as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.