Year-To-Date, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Price Has Increase 226.88%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the DAC share is $89.41, that puts it down -27.64 from that peak though still a striking 88.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.32K shares over the past three months.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.68.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

Danaos Corporation (DAC) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $70.05 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.02%, and it has moved by -15.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 648.40%. The short interest in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.00, which implies an increase of 22.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, DAC is trading at a discount of -42.76% off the target high and -14.2% off the low.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danaos Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares have gone up 32.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.45% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.70% this quarter and then jump 76.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.44 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178.79 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.40%. While earnings are projected to return -20.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

DAC Dividends

Danaos Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Danaos Corporation is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Danaos Corporation insiders own 45.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.23%, with the float percentage being 42.27%. RBF Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 5.48% of all shares), a total value of $86.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of Impala Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares are Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48784.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $4.0 million.