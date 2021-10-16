Will HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $790.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the HUBS share is $817.33, that puts it down -3.34 from that peak though still a striking 64.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $283.87. The company’s market capitalization is $37.39B, and the average trade volume was 473.14K shares over the past three months.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HUBS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $790.89 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.33%, and it has moved by 12.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $808.57, which implies an increase of 2.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $552.00 and $940.00 respectively. As a result, HUBS is trading at a discount of -18.85% off the target high and 30.21% off the low.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HubSpot Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares have gone up 55.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.03% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.60% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $326.52 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $352.6 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.38 million and $252.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.00% and then jump by 39.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50%. While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.40% per annum.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

HubSpot Inc. insiders own 5.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.00%, with the float percentage being 98.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 772 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.02 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.82 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $976.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $730.56 million.