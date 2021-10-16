Will Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.00% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the FYBR share is $33.34, that puts it down -23.76 from that peak though still a striking 13.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.24. The company’s market capitalization is $6.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FYBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.39.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) registered a -2.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.00% in intraday trading to $26.94 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.27%, and it has moved by -14.61% in 30 days. The short interest in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.50, which implies an increase of 35.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, FYBR is trading at a discount of -107.87% off the target high and -26.21% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.70%. While earnings are projected to return 93.20% in 2021.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.83%, with the float percentage being 55.83%. SEI Institutional Investment Tr-High Yield Bond Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72080.0 shares, is of SEI Institutional Managed Tr-High Yield Bond Fund’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.8 million.