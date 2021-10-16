Why Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.51% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the PHCF share is $9.10, that puts it down -333.33 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $27.05M, and the average trade volume was 132.27K shares over the past three months.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) registered a 13.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.51% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.64%, and it has moved by -17.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.90%.

While earnings are projected to return -54.40% in 2021.

PHCF Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. insiders own 67.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 2.31%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 42400.0 shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20463.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $79805.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11943.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37023.0 market value.