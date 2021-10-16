Why Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.99% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the RAAS share is $59.00, that puts it down -1342.54 from that peak though still a striking 2.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.98. The company’s market capitalization is $675.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) registered a -3.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.99% in intraday trading to $4.09 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.66%, and it has moved by -10.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.45, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.45 and $45.45 respectively. As a result, RAAS is trading at a discount of -1011.25% off the target high and -1011.25% off the low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.76 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 99.00% in 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Cloopen Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.98%, with the float percentage being 6.98%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 2.98% of all shares), a total value of $38.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd and JP Morgan Trust I-JP Morgan Global Allocation Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.